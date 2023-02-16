COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 16 de Febrero de 2023
ADVISORY KOSOVO-INDEPENDENCE/

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 16

16 de Febrero de 2023

Kosovo celebrate 15 years of independence from Serbia

Start: 17 Feb 2023 09:55 GMT

End: 17 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

KOSOVO - Kosovo celebrate 15 years of independence from Serbia.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Kosovo parliament to hold a session, speeches by PM and President

1100GMT - Army and police will have a parade at the main square, speeches by PM and President

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: GOVERNMENT TV / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Kosovo

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

