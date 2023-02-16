ADVISORY KOSOVO-INDEPENDENCE/

Kosovo celebrate 15 years of independence from Serbia
Start: 17 Feb 2023 09:55 GMT
End: 17 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT
KOSOVO - Kosovo celebrate 15 years of independence from Serbia.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - Kosovo parliament to hold a session, speeches by PM and President
1100GMT - Army and police will have a parade at the main square, speeches by PM and President
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: GOVERNMENT TV / REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Kosovo
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com