Miércoles 15 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

15 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 52 39 8 5 83 193 113
m-Carolina 53 35 10 8 78 178 144
m-New Jersey 53 35 13 5 75 184 141
a-Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145
a-Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153
m-N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141
Washington 56 28 22 6 62 171 160
Pittsburgh 52 26 17 9 61 169 163
N.Y. Islanders 57 27 23 7 61 164 158
Florida 57 27 24 6 60 196 197
Buffalo 52 26 22 4 56 190 182
Detroit 52 24 20 8 56 160 169
Ottawa 53 26 24 3 55 161 170
Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171
Montreal 54 23 27 4 50 148 194
Columbus 54 16 34 4 36 137 207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139
p-Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152
c-Winnipeg 53 33 19 1 67 171 138
p-Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185
p-Seattle 53 30 18 5 65 185 167
Edmonton 54 30 19 5 65 201 176
c-Minnesota 53 28 20 5 61 159 154
Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166
Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 157 143
Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151
St. Louis 53 25 25 3 53 168 192
Vancouver 54 21 29 4 46 182 221
San Jose 54 17 26 11 45 166 204
Arizona 54 18 28 8 44 146 191
Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223
Chicago 52 16 31 5 37 125 190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, OT

Arizona 4, Nashville 2

Florida 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Detroit 6, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 5, Buffalo 2

Tuesday's Games

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Florida 2

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

