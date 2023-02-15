NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 52 39 8 5 83 193 113 m-Carolina 53 35 10 8 78 178 144 m-New Jersey 53 35 13 5 75 184 141 a-Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145 a-Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153 m-N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141 Washington 56 28 22 6 62 171 160 Pittsburgh 52 26 17 9 61 169 163 N.Y. Islanders 57 27 23 7 61 164 158 Florida 57 27 24 6 60 196 197 Buffalo 52 26 22 4 56 190 182 Detroit 52 24 20 8 56 160 169 Ottawa 53 26 24 3 55 161 170 Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171 Montreal 54 23 27 4 50 148 194 Columbus 54 16 34 4 36 137 207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139 p-Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152 c-Winnipeg 53 33 19 1 67 171 138 p-Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185 p-Seattle 53 30 18 5 65 185 167 Edmonton 54 30 19 5 65 201 176 c-Minnesota 53 28 20 5 61 159 154 Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166 Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 157 143 Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151 St. Louis 53 25 25 3 53 168 192 Vancouver 54 21 29 4 46 182 221 San Jose 54 17 26 11 45 166 204 Arizona 54 18 28 8 44 146 191 Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223 Chicago 52 16 31 5 37 125 190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, OT

Arizona 4, Nashville 2

Florida 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Detroit 6, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 5, Buffalo 2

Tuesday's Games

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Florida 2

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.