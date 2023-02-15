COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 15 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Glance

15 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 41 17 .707
Philadelphia 37 19 .661 3
Brooklyn 33 24 .579
New York 32 27 .542
Toronto 28 31 .475 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 32 26 .552
Atlanta 29 29 .500 3
Washington 26 30 .464 5
Orlando 24 35 .407
Charlotte 16 43 .271 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 17 .702
Cleveland 38 22 .633
Chicago 26 31 .456 14
Indiana 25 34 .424 16
Detroit 15 43 .259 25½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 34 22 .607
Dallas 31 28 .525
New Orleans 30 28 .517 5
San Antonio 14 44 .241 21
Houston 13 44 .228 21½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 40 18 .690
Minnesota 31 29 .517 10
Utah 29 30 .492 11½
Portland 28 29 .491 11½
Oklahoma City 27 29 .482 12

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 32 24 .571
Phoenix 31 27 .534 2
L.A. Clippers 31 28 .525
Golden State 29 28 .509
L.A. Lakers 26 32 .448 7

___

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 123, Houston 104

Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109

Charlotte 144, Atlanta 138

Utah 123, Indiana 117

Denver 112, Miami 108

New York 124, Brooklyn 106

Orlando 100, Chicago 91

New Orleans 103, Oklahoma City 100

Minnesota 124, Dallas 121

Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 115

Golden State 135, Washington 126

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 123, Orlando 113

Milwaukee 131, Boston 125, OT

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las 10 series de Netflix en Argentina para engancharse en San Valentin

Las 10 series de Netflix en Argentina para engancharse en San Valentin

El impresionante abrigo rojo que Rihanna usó en el Super Bowl tiene un significado conmovedor

Qué dice la canción que Shakira habría dedicado a Piqué y Clara Chía en San Valentín

Shakira lanzó una nueva indirecta a Piqué en el “Día de San Valentín”

Cuál es el podcast más popular hoy en Spotify Argentina

TENDENCIAS

La verdadera historia de la primera llamada desde un iPhone: Steve Jobs fue el protagonista

La verdadera historia de la primera llamada desde un iPhone: Steve Jobs fue el protagonista

Cuáles son los tres pasos para enamorarse sin que sea un camino tortuoso, según los expertos en psicología

Rifan una camioneta Toyota: esta es la verdad del concurso en internet

Más de la mitad de las personas en el mundo quieren ver películas y jugar en el metaverso

Louis Vuitton anunció al músico Pharrell Williams como nuevo director creativo de la casa de lujo francesa

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La edad de oro del arte danés se muestra en el MET de Nueva York

La edad de oro del arte danés se muestra en el MET de Nueva York

Países Bajos interceptó tres aviones rusos dentro del espacio aéreo de Polonia

Renunció el ministro de Agricultura de Ecuador tras una investigación sobre tráfico de influencias en el gobierno de Lasso

EEUU denunció que más de 6.000 niños ucranianos fueron enviados por Rusia a campos de reeducación

Detuvieron en Estados Unidos a otros cuatro sospechosos por el asesinato de presidente haitiano