NBA Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|41
|17
|.707
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|23-7
|18-10
|24-12
|Milwaukee
|40
|17
|.702
|½
|10-0
|W-11
|24-5
|16-12
|22-13
|Philadelphia
|37
|19
|.661
|3
|7-3
|W-3
|22-8
|15-11
|21-13
|Cleveland
|38
|22
|.633
|4
|8-2
|W-7
|25-6
|13-16
|22-10
|Brooklyn
|33
|24
|.579
|7½
|4-6
|L-2
|17-11
|16-13
|23-13
|Miami
|32
|26
|.552
|9
|6-4
|L-1
|19-10
|13-16
|15-16
|New York
|32
|27
|.542
|9½
|6-4
|W-2
|16-15
|16-12
|22-16
|Atlanta
|29
|29
|.500
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|15-11
|14-18
|17-18
|Toronto
|28
|31
|.475
|13½
|6-4
|W-2
|18-13
|10-18
|17-19
|Washington
|26
|30
|.464
|14
|6-4
|L-1
|14-12
|12-18
|15-17
|Chicago
|26
|31
|.456
|14½
|4-6
|L-4
|16-12
|10-19
|20-18
|Indiana
|25
|34
|.424
|16½
|1-9
|L-5
|17-14
|8-20
|17-17
|Orlando
|24
|35
|.407
|17½
|5-5
|L-1
|14-15
|10-20
|12-25
|Charlotte
|16
|43
|.271
|25½
|3-7
|W-1
|8-18
|8-25
|9-29
|Detroit
|15
|43
|.259
|26
|3-7
|L-1
|8-21
|7-22
|6-26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|26-4
|14-14
|28-11
|Memphis
|34
|22
|.607
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|23-5
|11-17
|16-16
|Sacramento
|32
|24
|.571
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|17-12
|15-12
|20-12
|Phoenix
|31
|27
|.534
|9
|7-3
|W-1
|19-9
|12-18
|20-14
|Dallas
|31
|28
|.525
|9½
|6-4
|L-2
|19-10
|12-18
|23-15
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|28
|.525
|9½
|6-4
|L-2
|14-13
|17-15
|17-16
|New Orleans
|30
|28
|.517
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|20-10
|10-18
|19-14
|Minnesota
|31
|29
|.517
|10
|6-4
|W-1
|20-12
|11-17
|22-19
|Golden State
|29
|28
|.509
|10½
|6-4
|W-1
|22-7
|7-21
|17-13
|Utah
|29
|30
|.492
|11½
|5-5
|W-1
|18-12
|11-18
|19-17
|Portland
|28
|29
|.491
|11½
|6-4
|W-1
|16-13
|12-16
|20-16
|Oklahoma City
|27
|29
|.482
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|16-12
|11-17
|14-17
|L.A. Lakers
|26
|32
|.448
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|13-14
|13-18
|13-20
|San Antonio
|14
|44
|.241
|26
|0-10
|L-13
|9-21
|5-23
|5-30
|Houston
|13
|44
|.228
|26½
|2-8
|L-6
|8-20
|5-24
|7-30
___
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 123, Houston 104
Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109
Charlotte 144, Atlanta 138
Utah 123, Indiana 117
Denver 112, Miami 108
New York 124, Brooklyn 106
Orlando 100, Chicago 91
New Orleans 103, Oklahoma City 100
Minnesota 124, Dallas 121
Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 115
Golden State 135, Washington 126
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 123, Orlando 113
Milwaukee 131, Boston 125, OT
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.