Miércoles 15 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-NEWS CONFERENCES

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 15

15 de Febrero de 2023

Closing news conference after NATO defence ministers meeting

Start: 15 Feb 2023 10:50 GMT

End: 15 Feb 2023 14:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers family photo followed by closing news conference from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT Family photo

1145GMT Stoltenberg final news conference

1300GMT Austin final news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

