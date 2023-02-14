WTA Doha Results

Tuesday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $780,637
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 6-2.
Danielle Collins, United States, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Madison Keys, United States, 7-5, 6-2.
Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.
Belinda Bencic (7), Switzerland, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-0, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 12-10.
Shuko Aoyama and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.