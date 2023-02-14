COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 14 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

WTA Doha Results

14 de Febrero de 2023

Tuesday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $780,637

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 6-2.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Madison Keys, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Belinda Bencic (7), Switzerland, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-0, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 12-10.

Shuko Aoyama and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

