Martes 14 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

SPHL Glance

14 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 36 25 9 2 0 52 139 94
Birmingham 38 23 13 1 1 48 148 120
Huntsville 38 23 13 1 1 48 135 117
Evansville 39 23 14 2 0 48 133 124
Roanoke 36 22 12 2 0 47 120 94
Knoxville 38 22 13 1 2 47 147 127
Pensacola 37 20 16 1 0 41 128 121
Fayetteville 38 16 18 4 0 36 110 121
Quad City 35 14 19 1 1 30 89 108
Macon 33 6 25 2 0 14 88 147
Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

