NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|52
|39
|8
|5
|83
|193
|113
|22-2-3
|17-6-2
|9-4-3
|m-Carolina
|52
|34
|10
|8
|76
|175
|142
|17-6-2
|17-4-6
|13-4-1
|m-New Jersey
|52
|34
|13
|5
|73
|181
|139
|15-10-2
|19-3-3
|9-5-2
|a-Toronto
|54
|32
|14
|8
|72
|181
|145
|20-6-4
|12-8-4
|7-5-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|52
|34
|16
|2
|70
|187
|153
|21-4-2
|13-12-0
|9-6-0
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|53
|31
|14
|8
|70
|178
|141
|16-9-4
|15-5-4
|7-6-1
|Washington
|55
|28
|21
|6
|62
|169
|157
|14-9-3
|14-12-3
|9-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|52
|26
|17
|9
|61
|169
|163
|15-6-4
|11-11-5
|5-4-4
|Florida
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|194
|191
|15-8-3
|12-15-3
|10-3-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|162
|155
|16-10-2
|11-13-4
|10-5-1
|Buffalo
|51
|26
|21
|4
|56
|188
|177
|11-14-2
|15-7-2
|6-8-1
|Detroit
|51
|23
|20
|8
|54
|154
|168
|14-11-3
|9-9-5
|6-8-2
|Philadelphia
|55
|22
|23
|10
|54
|149
|171
|11-14-3
|11-9-7
|6-8-4
|Ottawa
|52
|25
|24
|3
|53
|158
|168
|15-12-1
|10-12-2
|9-5-0
|Montreal
|53
|22
|27
|4
|48
|144
|194
|13-14-1
|9-13-3
|4-10-1
|Columbus
|53
|16
|33
|4
|36
|135
|204
|11-16-2
|5-17-2
|4-11-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Dallas
|54
|30
|14
|10
|70
|181
|139
|15-6-6
|15-8-4
|10-2-3
|p-Vegas
|54
|32
|18
|4
|68
|177
|152
|15-13-0
|17-5-4
|6-7-2
|c-Winnipeg
|53
|33
|19
|1
|67
|171
|138
|19-8-0
|14-11-1
|14-4-0
|p-Seattle
|53
|30
|18
|5
|65
|185
|167
|13-10-3
|17-8-2
|9-6-2
|p-Edmonton
|54
|30
|19
|5
|65
|201
|176
|13-11-3
|17-8-2
|10-6-0
|Los Angeles
|54
|29
|18
|7
|65
|179
|183
|15-9-2
|14-9-5
|9-4-2
|c-Minnesota
|53
|28
|20
|5
|61
|159
|154
|16-9-2
|12-11-3
|8-6-0
|Calgary
|54
|25
|18
|11
|61
|175
|166
|14-9-2
|11-9-9
|9-3-2
|Colorado
|51
|28
|19
|4
|60
|157
|143
|13-9-3
|15-10-1
|9-4-1
|Nashville
|51
|25
|20
|6
|56
|142
|151
|14-9-3
|11-11-3
|5-7-3
|St. Louis
|52
|24
|25
|3
|51
|162
|190
|11-12-2
|13-13-1
|7-9-1
|Vancouver
|53
|21
|28
|4
|46
|181
|215
|10-13-1
|11-15-3
|10-5-0
|San Jose
|54
|17
|26
|11
|45
|166
|204
|5-12-7
|12-14-4
|2-8-6
|Arizona
|54
|18
|28
|8
|44
|146
|191
|11-8-2
|7-20-6
|4-6-4
|Anaheim
|54
|17
|31
|6
|40
|135
|223
|9-14-1
|8-17-5
|6-7-1
|Chicago
|51
|16
|30
|5
|37
|125
|186
|10-16-3
|6-14-2
|4-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Sunday's Games
Montreal 6, Edmonton 2
Seattle 4, Philadelphia 3
San Jose 4, Washington 1
Vegas 7, Anaheim 2
Monday's Games
Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, OT
Arizona 4, Nashville 2
Florida 2, Minnesota 1, SO
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.