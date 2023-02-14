COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 14 de Febrero de 2023
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

14 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Boston 52 39 8 5 83 193 113 22-2-3 17-6-2 9-4-3
m-Carolina 52 34 10 8 76 175 142 17-6-2 17-4-6 13-4-1
m-New Jersey 52 34 13 5 73 181 139 15-10-2 19-3-3 9-5-2
a-Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145 20-6-4 12-8-4 7-5-2
a-Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153 21-4-2 13-12-0 9-6-0
m-N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141 16-9-4 15-5-4 7-6-1
Washington 55 28 21 6 62 169 157 14-9-3 14-12-3 9-4-1
Pittsburgh 52 26 17 9 61 169 163 15-6-4 11-11-5 5-4-4
Florida 56 27 23 6 60 194 191 15-8-3 12-15-3 10-3-2
N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 162 155 16-10-2 11-13-4 10-5-1
Buffalo 51 26 21 4 56 188 177 11-14-2 15-7-2 6-8-1
Detroit 51 23 20 8 54 154 168 14-11-3 9-9-5 6-8-2
Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171 11-14-3 11-9-7 6-8-4
Ottawa 52 25 24 3 53 158 168 15-12-1 10-12-2 9-5-0
Montreal 53 22 27 4 48 144 194 13-14-1 9-13-3 4-10-1
Columbus 53 16 33 4 36 135 204 11-16-2 5-17-2 4-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139 15-6-6 15-8-4 10-2-3
p-Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152 15-13-0 17-5-4 6-7-2
c-Winnipeg 53 33 19 1 67 171 138 19-8-0 14-11-1 14-4-0
p-Seattle 53 30 18 5 65 185 167 13-10-3 17-8-2 9-6-2
p-Edmonton 54 30 19 5 65 201 176 13-11-3 17-8-2 10-6-0
Los Angeles 54 29 18 7 65 179 183 15-9-2 14-9-5 9-4-2
c-Minnesota 53 28 20 5 61 159 154 16-9-2 12-11-3 8-6-0
Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166 14-9-2 11-9-9 9-3-2
Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 157 143 13-9-3 15-10-1 9-4-1
Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151 14-9-3 11-11-3 5-7-3
St. Louis 52 24 25 3 51 162 190 11-12-2 13-13-1 7-9-1
Vancouver 53 21 28 4 46 181 215 10-13-1 11-15-3 10-5-0
San Jose 54 17 26 11 45 166 204 5-12-7 12-14-4 2-8-6
Arizona 54 18 28 8 44 146 191 11-8-2 7-20-6 4-6-4
Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223 9-14-1 8-17-5 6-7-1
Chicago 51 16 30 5 37 125 186 10-16-3 6-14-2 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Montreal 6, Edmonton 2

Seattle 4, Philadelphia 3

San Jose 4, Washington 1

Vegas 7, Anaheim 2

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, OT

Arizona 4, Nashville 2

Florida 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

