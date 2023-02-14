NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 52 39 8 5 83 193 113 m-Carolina 52 34 10 8 76 175 142 m-New Jersey 52 34 13 5 73 181 139 a-Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145 a-Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153 m-N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141 Washington 55 28 21 6 62 169 157 Pittsburgh 52 26 17 9 61 169 163 Florida 56 27 23 6 60 194 191 N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 162 155 Buffalo 51 26 21 4 56 188 177 Detroit 51 23 20 8 54 154 168 Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171 Ottawa 52 25 24 3 53 158 168 Montreal 53 22 27 4 48 144 194 Columbus 53 16 33 4 36 135 204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139 p-Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152 c-Winnipeg 53 33 19 1 67 171 138 p-Seattle 53 30 18 5 65 185 167 p-Edmonton 54 30 19 5 65 201 176 Los Angeles 54 29 18 7 65 179 183 c-Minnesota 53 28 20 5 61 159 154 Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166 Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 157 143 Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151 St. Louis 52 24 25 3 51 162 190 Vancouver 53 21 28 4 46 181 215 San Jose 54 17 26 11 45 166 204 Arizona 54 18 28 8 44 146 191 Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223 Chicago 51 16 30 5 37 125 186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Montreal 6, Edmonton 2

Seattle 4, Philadelphia 3

San Jose 4, Washington 1

Vegas 7, Anaheim 2

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, OT

Arizona 4, Nashville 2

Florida 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.