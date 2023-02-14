ATP World Tour ABN AMRO Open Results

Tuesday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €2,074,505
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from ABN AMRO Open at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-5.
Hubert Hurkacz (5), Poland, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (4).
Alexander Zverev (8), Germany, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 7-6 (7), 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (3), United States, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 10-4.