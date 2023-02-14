ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/SWEDEN-GERMANY

German FM Baerbock and Sweden's Billstrom hold news conference
Start: 14 Feb 2023 13:50 GMT
End: 14 Feb 2023 14:50 GMT
STOCKHOLM - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom hold news conference following talks set to focus on Finland and Sweden's NATO membership application, joint military support for Ukraine and investigation into the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No commercial use. No resales
DIGITAL: No commercial use. No resales
Source: GOVERNMENT of SWEDEN
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Sweden
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CH1: NATURAL/ENGLISH/GERMAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com