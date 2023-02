ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO

NATO defence ministers attend a meeting in Brussels

Start: 14 Feb 2023 08:18 GMT

End: 14 Feb 2023 08:51 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers attend a meeting in Brussels chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and attended by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

SCHEDULE:

0745GMT Stoltenberg doorstep

0800GMT Pistorius doorstep

0845GMT Borrell doorstep

0900GMT Opening remarks from Lloyd Austin before Defense Contact Group meeting of ministers

