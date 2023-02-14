ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-NEWS CONFERENCE---UPDATED START TIME

News conference by U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin after NATO meeting

Start: 14 Feb 2023 14:45 GMT

End: 14 Feb 2023 15:45 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers attend a meeting in Brussels chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and attended by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov. Followed by statement by U.S.' Austin.

SCHEDULE:

1445GMT News conference with Austin and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NATO TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com