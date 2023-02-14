ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/ --RESTRICTED--VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll tops 33,000

Start: 14 Feb 2023 08:54 GMT

End: 14 Feb 2023 09:13 GMT

--EDTIORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT WILL COVER DIFFERENT LOCATIONS IN THE SCHEDULE BELOW---

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, TURKEY - Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll tops 33,000 across Turkey and Syria.

LOCATIONS:

0730GMT - Kahramanmaras, Turkey

0906GMT - Gaziantep, Turkey, the Iraqi Kurdistan President Barzani Paying Field Visit To Quake-Hit Areas In Turkey

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Iraq / Must not obscure logo / Must credit Rudaw / No archives

DIGITAL: No use Iraq / Must not obscure logo / Must credit Rudaw / No archives

Source: RUDIW MEDIA NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com