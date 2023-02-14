ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/ --RESTRICTED--VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll tops 33,000
Start: 14 Feb 2023 08:54 GMT
End: 14 Feb 2023 09:13 GMT
--EDTIORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT WILL COVER DIFFERENT LOCATIONS IN THE SCHEDULE BELOW---
VARIOUS LOCATIONS, TURKEY - Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll tops 33,000 across Turkey and Syria.
LOCATIONS:
0730GMT - Kahramanmaras, Turkey
0906GMT - Gaziantep, Turkey, the Iraqi Kurdistan President Barzani Paying Field Visit To Quake-Hit Areas In Turkey
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Iraq / Must not obscure logo / Must credit Rudaw / No archives
DIGITAL: No use Iraq / Must not obscure logo / Must credit Rudaw / No archives
Source: RUDIW MEDIA NETWORK
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Turkey
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com