COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 14 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/ --RESTRICTED--VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 14

14 de Febrero de 2023

Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll tops 33,000

Start: 14 Feb 2023 08:54 GMT

End: 14 Feb 2023 09:13 GMT

--EDTIORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT WILL COVER DIFFERENT LOCATIONS IN THE SCHEDULE BELOW---

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, TURKEY - Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll tops 33,000 across Turkey and Syria.

LOCATIONS:

0730GMT - Kahramanmaras, Turkey

0906GMT - Gaziantep, Turkey, the Iraqi Kurdistan President Barzani Paying Field Visit To Quake-Hit Areas In Turkey

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Iraq / Must not obscure logo / Must credit Rudaw / No archives

DIGITAL: No use Iraq / Must not obscure logo / Must credit Rudaw / No archives

Source: RUDIW MEDIA NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kim Kardashian “paralizó” Instagram con atrevida sesión fotográfica

Kim Kardashian “paralizó” Instagram con atrevida sesión fotográfica

Estas son las series de Netflix que atraen al público de Argentina

Cuál es el podcast más sonado hoy en Spotify Argentina

Se acerca el estreno del documental de Patria y Vida: “La canción que ha conseguido levantar a un pueblo”

Lista de los 10 videos en YouTube que son tendencia en Argentina este día

TENDENCIAS

Amor y pasión: cinco opciones de platos afrodisíacos para preparar de a dos

Amor y pasión: cinco opciones de platos afrodisíacos para preparar de a dos

El poder del olfato en la atracción sexual: cómo los aromas influyen en las parejas

Cardiopatías congénitas: 3 de cada 10 pacientes reciben el diagnóstico en la adultez

Catorce lugares mágicos para comer el 14 de febrero por San Valentín

Identifican las mutaciones genéticas que aumentan el riesgo de sufrir cáncer en ambas mamas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

EEUU consideró como provocativo y peligroso el acoso de China contra un barco de Filipinas en el mar Meridional

EEUU consideró como provocativo y peligroso el acoso de China contra un barco de Filipinas en el mar Meridional

Australia acusó al régimen de Irán de realizar actividades de espionaje en su territorio

¿Cómo hablar de la muerte cuando su llegada es inminente? Así es el libro póstumo de Andrew Graham-Yooll

Nueva Zelanda declaró estado de emergencia nacional tras la destrucción causada por el ciclón Gabrielle

Estoy enamorada del amor ¿y qué?