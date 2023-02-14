ADVISORY MICHIGAN-SHOOTING/POLICE NEWSER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
REUTERS

14 de Febrero de 2023

Michigan State University police report shots fired near school building

Start: 14 Feb 2023 04:05 GMT

End: 14 Feb 2023 04:10 GMT

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - University Police news conference after shots were fired on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No resale

DIGITAL: No resale

Source: MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

