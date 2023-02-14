COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 14 de Febrero de 2023
ADVISORY MICHIGAN-SHOOTING/

REUTERS

FEB 14

14 de Febrero de 2023

Michigan State University police report shots fired near school building

Start: 14 Feb 2023 03:05 GMT

End: 14 Feb 2023 04:05 GMT

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - Shots were fired on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing on Monday (February 13), university police reported

Reuters

