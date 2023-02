WTA Doha Results

Monday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $780,637

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Monday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Qualification

Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (7), Canada, 6-2, 7-5.

Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Marie Bouzkova (2), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-1.

Elise Mertens (5), Belgium, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova (8), Russia, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Ekaterina Yashina, Russia, and Mubaraka Al-Naimi, Qatar, 7-5, 6-2.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (2), Latvia, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).