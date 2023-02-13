COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Febrero de 2023
Argentine Standings

13 de Febrero de 2023

Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Huracan 3 2 1 0 7 4 7
Rosario Central 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
Belgrano 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
River Plate 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Lanus 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
Talleres 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
Defensa y Justicia 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Godoy Cruz 3 2 0 1 2 1 6
Instituto AC Cordoba 3 1 2 0 2 0 5
Tigre 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
CA Platense 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
Velez Sarsfield 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
Sarmiento 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Newell's 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Boca Juniors 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Independiente 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Barracas Central 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
Argentinos 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
Banfield 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Racing Club 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Estudiantes 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Arsenal 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Santa Fe 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Atletico Tucuman 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 3 0 1 2 0 3 1
Gimnasia 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Colon 3 0 0 3 1 5 0

___

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sarmiento 3, Barracas Central 5

Arsenal 1, Estudiantes 1

Belgrano 2, River Plate 1

Lanus 2, San Lorenzo 1

Argentinos 1, Racing Club 0

Sunday, Feb. 5

Independiente 1, CA Platense 2

Boca Juniors 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Talleres 2

Santa Fe 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Colon 0

Monday, Feb. 6

Gimnasia 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Huracan 3, Banfield 2

Friday, Feb. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Belgrano 1

Colon 0, Sarmiento 2

Saturday, Feb. 11

San Lorenzo 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Newell's 0

CA Platense 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Velez Sarsfield 0, Independiente 0

Talleres 2, Boca Juniors 1

Sunday, Feb. 12

Rosario Central 2, Arsenal 1

Banfield 0, Gimnasia 0

River Plate 2, Argentinos 1

Racing Club 2, Tigre 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Huracan 0

Monday, Feb. 13

Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Lanus, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Gimnasia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Lanus vs. Rosario Central, 3 p.m.

Newell's vs. Banfield, 5:15 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes, 5:15 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Belgrano, 5:15 p.m.

Tigre vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Santa Fe vs. Colon, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. CA Platense, 5:15 p.m.

Talleres vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

