ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/

Live from Turkey after quake death toll tops 33,000

Start: 13 Feb 2023 06:02 GMT

End: 13 Feb 2023 09:00 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, TURKEY- Live from Turkey as the combined death toll from the quake affected areas and cities across Turkey and neighbouring Syria tops 33,000

LOCATIONS:

0600GMT - Gaziantep

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com