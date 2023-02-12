COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 12 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

SPHL Glance

12 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 35 25 8 2 0 52 138 91
Huntsville 38 23 13 1 1 48 135 117
Evansville 39 23 14 2 0 48 133 124
Roanoke 36 22 12 2 0 47 120 94
Knoxville 37 22 12 1 2 47 141 119
Birmingham 37 22 13 1 1 46 140 114
Pensacola 36 19 16 1 0 39 125 120
Fayetteville 38 16 18 4 0 36 110 121
Quad City 35 14 19 1 1 30 89 108
Macon 33 6 25 2 0 14 88 147
Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 1

Evansville 4, Quad City 1

Vermilion County 3, Huntsville 1

Peoria 3, Pensacola 2

Saturday's Games

Roanoke 5, Huntsville 2

Birmingham 8, Knoxville 6

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

