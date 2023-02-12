COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

12 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 52 39 8 5 83 193 113
m-Carolina 52 34 10 8 76 175 142
m-New Jersey 52 34 13 5 73 181 139
a-Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145
a-Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153
m-N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141
Washington 54 28 20 6 62 168 153
Pittsburgh 51 26 16 9 61 169 157
N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 162 155
Florida 55 26 23 6 58 192 190
Buffalo 51 26 21 4 56 188 177
Detroit 51 23 20 8 54 154 168
Philadelphia 54 22 22 10 54 146 167
Ottawa 51 24 24 3 51 154 165
Montreal 52 21 27 4 46 138 192
Columbus 53 16 33 4 36 135 204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139
p-Vegas 53 31 18 4 66 170 150
c-Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137
p-Edmonton 53 30 18 5 65 199 170
p-Seattle 52 29 18 5 63 181 164
Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183
c-Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 157 143
Minnesota 52 28 20 4 60 158 152
Calgary 53 25 18 10 60 172 162
Nashville 50 25 19 6 56 140 147
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185
Vancouver 53 21 28 4 46 181 215
San Jose 53 16 26 11 43 162 203
Arizona 52 17 28 7 41 137 183
Anaheim 53 17 30 6 40 133 216
Chicago 50 16 29 5 37 124 182

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Toronto 3, Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Seattle 3

Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT

Pittsburgh 6, Anaheim 3

Saturday's Games

Detroit 5, Vancouver 2

Calgary 7, Buffalo 2

Nashville 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 1

Washington 2, Boston 1

Colorado 5, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2

Columbus 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 6, Arizona 5, OT

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

