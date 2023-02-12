COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 12 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NBA Glance

12 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 40 16 .714
Philadelphia 36 19 .655
Brooklyn 33 23 .589 7
New York 31 27 .534 10
Toronto 26 31 .456 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 32 25 .561
Atlanta 29 28 .509 3
Washington 26 29 .473 5
Orlando 23 34 .404 9
Charlotte 15 43 .259 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 17 .696
Cleveland 37 22 .627
Chicago 26 30 .464 13
Indiana 25 33 .431 15
Detroit 15 42 .263 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 34 21 .618
Dallas 31 26 .544 4
New Orleans 29 28 .509 6
San Antonio 14 43 .246 21
Houston 13 43 .232 21½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 39 18 .684
Minnesota 30 29 .508 10
Oklahoma City 27 28 .491 11
Utah 28 30 .483 11½
Portland 27 29 .482 11½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 31 24 .564
Phoenix 31 27 .534
L.A. Clippers 31 28 .525 2
Golden State 28 27 .509 3
L.A. Lakers 25 31 .446

___

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 119, New York 108

Phoenix 117, Indiana 104

Boston 127, Charlotte 116

Utah 122, Toronto 116

Detroit 138, San Antonio 131, 2OT

Memphis 128, Minnesota 107

Miami 97, Houston 95

Dallas 122, Sacramento 114

Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107

Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129

Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 101, Brooklyn 98

Denver 119, Charlotte 105

Washington 127, Indiana 113

Atlanta 125, San Antonio 106

Miami 107, Orlando 103, OT

New York 126, Utah 120

Cleveland 97, Chicago 89

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Boston, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

BRITs 2023: Salma Hayek le entregó un premio a Harry Styles y lució un atuendo de 400 mil pesos

El legado de Karl Lagerfeld será protagonista en la próxima MET Gala

Tranquilo, Vargas Llosa: en el futuro habrá belleza y pensamiento crítico

