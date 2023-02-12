NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|40
|16
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|36
|19
|.655
|3½
|Brooklyn
|33
|23
|.589
|7
|New York
|31
|27
|.534
|10
|Toronto
|26
|31
|.456
|14½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|28
|.509
|3
|Washington
|26
|29
|.473
|5
|Orlando
|23
|34
|.404
|9
|Charlotte
|15
|43
|.259
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|39
|17
|.696
|—
|Cleveland
|37
|22
|.627
|3½
|Chicago
|26
|30
|.464
|13
|Indiana
|25
|33
|.431
|15
|Detroit
|15
|42
|.263
|24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Dallas
|31
|26
|.544
|4
|New Orleans
|29
|28
|.509
|6
|San Antonio
|14
|43
|.246
|21
|Houston
|13
|43
|.232
|21½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|39
|18
|.684
|—
|Minnesota
|30
|29
|.508
|10
|Oklahoma City
|27
|28
|.491
|11
|Utah
|28
|30
|.483
|11½
|Portland
|27
|29
|.482
|11½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Phoenix
|31
|27
|.534
|1½
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|28
|.525
|2
|Golden State
|28
|27
|.509
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|31
|.446
|6½
___
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 119, New York 108
Phoenix 117, Indiana 104
Boston 127, Charlotte 116
Utah 122, Toronto 116
Detroit 138, San Antonio 131, 2OT
Memphis 128, Minnesota 107
Miami 97, Houston 95
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114
Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107
Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129
Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 101, Brooklyn 98
Denver 119, Charlotte 105
Washington 127, Indiana 113
Atlanta 125, San Antonio 106
Miami 107, Orlando 103, OT
New York 126, Utah 120
Cleveland 97, Chicago 89
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Memphis at Boston, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.