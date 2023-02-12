COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 12 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

12 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 47 29 9 7 2 67 142 121
Hershey 47 30 12 4 1 65 138 117
Charlotte 46 26 16 2 2 56 143 136
Springfield 46 24 17 1 4 53 143 129
Lehigh Valley 46 24 17 3 2 53 139 136
Hartford 47 19 19 3 6 47 134 149
WB/Scranton 46 20 20 2 4 46 126 132
Bridgeport 46 19 19 7 1 46 145 155

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 46 31 12 2 1 65 163 145
Utica 47 23 17 5 2 53 137 141
Syracuse 45 21 17 4 3 49 159 147
Laval 47 20 19 6 2 48 168 167
Rochester 43 22 18 2 1 47 133 146
Cleveland 44 19 20 3 2 43 144 167
Belleville 46 17 24 4 1 39 146 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 46 26 11 6 3 61 172 134
Milwaukee 46 28 15 1 2 59 163 134
Rockford 47 23 16 4 4 54 150 155
Manitoba 44 24 15 3 2 53 137 135
Iowa 47 22 16 5 4 53 142 146
Grand Rapids 45 19 22 2 2 42 124 163
Chicago 44 18 22 3 1 40 131 160

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 46 33 11 2 0 68 173 116
Coachella Valley 42 30 7 4 1 65 154 112
Abbotsford 46 27 15 2 2 58 161 136
Colorado 46 27 15 3 1 58 136 122
Ontario 44 25 17 1 1 52 141 122
Tucson 47 21 22 4 0 46 153 164
Bakersfield 44 18 22 2 2 40 128 142
San Jose 47 18 25 0 4 40 121 160
Henderson 47 16 27 0 4 36 120 137
San Diego 47 13 34 0 0 26 116 182

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 4, Toronto 3

Cleveland 6, Belleville 2

Laval 3, Syracuse 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Hartford 2

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 3, Hershey 0

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3

Springfield 4, Rochester 0

Chicago 5, Iowa 0

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Abbotsford 4, Tucson 0

Calgary 4, San Jose 1

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

San Diego 2, Coachella Valley 1

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 3, Belleville 2

Toronto 4, Charlotte 3

Providence 3, WB/Scranton 1

Chicago 6, Iowa 5

Hershey 2, Hartford 1

Laval 6, Utica 2

Manitoba 5, Grand Rapids 1

Rochester 4, Syracuse 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 0

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 3

Calgary 5, San Jose 4

Texas 5, Colorado 1

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

Así quedó la tabla de clubes con más títulos internacionales luego del título del Real Madrid

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

BRITs 2023: Salma Hayek le entregó un premio a Harry Styles y lució un atuendo de 400 mil pesos

BRITs 2023: Salma Hayek le entregó un premio a Harry Styles y lució un atuendo de 400 mil pesos

Babasónicos regresa a México con “Trinchera”, un álbum de resistencia ante la cultura mainstream

Leslie Nielsen: de niño le hacía chistes a su padre para evitar sus golpes, de grande pergeñó una broma para después de su muerte

Super Bowl: dramas, escándalos y sorpresas en los shows de medio tiempo de Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Shakira y JLo

“¡Nunca dejen de ser niños!”: Diego Boneta cumplió su sueño de llevar a México directo a Hollywood

TENDENCIAS

Cómo reducir el consumo de sal y reemplazarla en las comidas en 5 consejos

Cómo reducir el consumo de sal y reemplazarla en las comidas en 5 consejos

El legado de Karl Lagerfeld será protagonista en la próxima MET Gala

Cuáles son las enfermedades frecuentes del verano que se relacionan con el aire acondicionado y los ventiladores

Entre platos y cócteles: las historias de 5 mujeres que llevan sus experiencias de vida a los sabores

Cuáles son las terapias que funcionan para personas con COVID prolongado

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Aborto en Argentina: ¿por qué los médicos siguen denunciando a las pacientes?

Aborto en Argentina: ¿por qué los médicos siguen denunciando a las pacientes?

Vuelve la Fiesta de la Lectura de Malba y ahora estrena su sección digital

Cortázar y su relación con Buenos Aires: te amo, te odio, dame más

Katherine Mansfield, centenario de un pájaro herido

Tranquilo, Vargas Llosa: en el futuro habrá belleza y pensamiento crítico