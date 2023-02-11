COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 11 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

SPHL Glance

11 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 35 25 8 2 0 52 138 91
Huntsville 37 23 12 1 1 48 133 112
Knoxville 37 22 12 1 2 47 141 119
Birmingham 37 22 13 1 1 46 140 114
Evansville 38 22 14 2 0 46 130 123
Roanoke 35 21 12 2 0 45 115 92
Pensacola 36 19 16 1 0 39 125 120
Fayetteville 38 16 18 4 0 36 110 121
Quad City 34 14 18 1 1 30 88 105
Macon 33 6 25 2 0 14 88 147
Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham 3, Peoria 1

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 1

Evansville 4, Quad City 1

Vermilion County 3, Huntsville 1

Peoria 3, Pensacola 2

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“¡Nunca dejen de ser niños!”: Diego Boneta cumplió su sueño de llevar a México directo a Hollywood

“¡Nunca dejen de ser niños!”: Diego Boneta cumplió su sueño de llevar a México directo a Hollywood

Kim Kardashian reveló en Instagram imágenes de su “pijamada rosa”

Ranking de las series más famosas de Netflix en Argentina

El Festival de Viña del Mar dio a conocer su grilla completa con figuras latinas y de la música urbana

Murió el director de cine español Carlos Saura

TENDENCIAS

“Generación plateada”: los mayores de 60 años buscan desarrollar cada vez más hábitos saludables

“Generación plateada”: los mayores de 60 años buscan desarrollar cada vez más hábitos saludables

¿Qué tener en cuenta al elegir las zapatillas para correr?

Apple: tres opciones al cargador doble MagSafe

Cuáles son los nuevos desarrollos que mejorarán los sistemas de carga de los autos eléctricos

Qué delitos investigará la Interpol en el metaverso

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Steve McCurry: “Pueden llamarme como quieran, pero me considero un artista”

Steve McCurry: “Pueden llamarme como quieran, pero me considero un artista”

Sylvia Plath, mucho más que una célebre suicida: cómo hacer arte con un padre muerto y un marido asfixiante

Los Premios Goya consagran lo mejor del cine hispanoparlante contemporáneo

¿A la muerte se le teme o se le da la bienvenida? Mario Vargas Llosa y su último cuento, “Los vientos”

Rafael Caro Quintero: quién es y dónde está su primera esposa