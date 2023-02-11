SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 35 25 8 2 0 52 138 91 Huntsville 37 23 12 1 1 48 133 112 Knoxville 37 22 12 1 2 47 141 119 Birmingham 37 22 13 1 1 46 140 114 Evansville 38 22 14 2 0 46 130 123 Roanoke 35 21 12 2 0 45 115 92 Pensacola 36 19 16 1 0 39 125 120 Fayetteville 38 16 18 4 0 36 110 121 Quad City 34 14 18 1 1 30 88 105 Macon 33 6 25 2 0 14 88 147 Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham 3, Peoria 1

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 1

Evansville 4, Quad City 1

Vermilion County 3, Huntsville 1

Peoria 3, Pensacola 2

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled