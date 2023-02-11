COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

10 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111 22-1-3 17-6-2 9-4-3
m-Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136 17-5-2 17-4-6 13-3-1
m-New Jersey 51 34 13 4 72 179 136 15-10-2 19-3-2 9-5-2
a-Toronto 53 32 13 8 72 178 141 20-5-4 12-8-4 7-5-2
a-Tampa Bay 51 33 16 2 68 184 152 21-4-2 12-12-0 9-6-0
m-N.Y. Rangers 52 30 14 8 68 172 139 16-9-4 14-5-4 6-6-1
Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152 14-8-3 13-12-3 9-4-1
Pittsburgh 50 25 16 9 59 163 154 15-6-4 10-10-5 5-4-4
N.Y. Islanders 55 27 23 5 59 159 151 16-10-2 11-13-3 10-5-1
Florida 54 26 22 6 58 189 185 15-7-3 11-15-3 10-3-2
Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170 11-13-2 15-7-2 6-8-1
Philadelphia 53 22 22 9 53 145 165 11-13-2 11-9-7 6-8-4
Detroit 50 22 20 8 52 149 166 13-11-3 9-9-5 6-8-2
Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159 14-11-1 10-12-2 9-5-0
Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189 11-14-1 9-13-3 4-10-1
Columbus 52 15 33 4 34 131 201 11-16-2 4-17-2 4-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Dallas 53 30 13 10 70 180 136 15-5-6 15-8-4 10-2-3
p-Vegas 53 31 18 4 66 170 150 14-13-0 17-5-4 5-7-2
c-Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 18-8-0 14-11-1 13-4-0
p-Edmonton 52 29 18 5 63 193 167 13-11-3 16-7-2 10-6-0
p-Seattle 52 29 18 5 63 181 164 13-10-3 16-8-2 9-6-2
Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183 14-9-2 14-9-5 9-4-2
c-Colorado 50 27 19 4 58 152 140 13-9-3 14-10-1 9-4-1
Minnesota 51 27 20 4 58 155 150 15-9-1 12-11-3 8-6-0
Calgary 52 24 18 10 58 165 160 14-9-2 10-9-8 9-3-2
Nashville 49 24 19 6 54 138 146 14-8-3 10-11-3 5-6-3
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 10-12-2 13-13-1 6-9-1
Vancouver 52 21 27 4 46 179 210 10-13-1 11-14-3 10-5-0
San Jose 53 16 26 11 43 162 203 5-12-7 11-14-4 2-8-6
Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 134 179 11-8-2 6-20-4 3-6-2
Anaheim 52 17 29 6 40 130 210 9-13-1 8-16-5 6-6-1
Chicago 49 15 29 5 35 120 179 9-16-3 6-13-2 3-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Detroit 2, Calgary 1

New Jersey 3, Seattle 1

Florida 4, San Jose 1

Philadelphia 2, Edmonton 1, SO

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 0

Vancouver 6, N.Y. Islanders 5

Vegas 5, Minnesota 1

Friday's Games

Toronto 3, Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Seattle 3

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

