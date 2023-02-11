NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111 m-Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136 m-New Jersey 51 34 13 4 72 179 136 a-Toronto 53 32 13 8 72 178 141 a-Tampa Bay 51 33 16 2 68 184 152 m-N.Y. Rangers 52 30 14 8 68 172 139 Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152 Pittsburgh 50 25 16 9 59 163 154 N.Y. Islanders 55 27 23 5 59 159 151 Florida 54 26 22 6 58 189 185 Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170 Philadelphia 53 22 22 9 53 145 165 Detroit 50 22 20 8 52 149 166 Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159 Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189 Columbus 52 15 33 4 34 131 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Dallas 53 30 13 10 70 180 136 p-Vegas 53 31 18 4 66 170 150 c-Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 p-Edmonton 52 29 18 5 63 193 167 p-Seattle 52 29 18 5 63 181 164 Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183 c-Colorado 50 27 19 4 58 152 140 Minnesota 51 27 20 4 58 155 150 Calgary 52 24 18 10 58 165 160 Nashville 49 24 19 6 54 138 146 St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 Vancouver 52 21 27 4 46 179 210 San Jose 53 16 26 11 43 162 203 Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 134 179 Anaheim 52 17 29 6 40 130 210 Chicago 49 15 29 5 35 120 179

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Detroit 2, Calgary 1

New Jersey 3, Seattle 1

Florida 4, San Jose 1

Philadelphia 2, Edmonton 1, SO

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 0

Vancouver 6, N.Y. Islanders 5

Vegas 5, Minnesota 1

Friday's Games

Toronto 3, Columbus 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Seattle 3

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.