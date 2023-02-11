THROUGH FEBRUARY 10
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1921
|61
|1.91
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|40
|2329
|86
|2.22
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|21
|1191
|45
|2.27
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|26
|1523
|59
|2.32
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|21
|1102
|43
|2.34
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|33
|1819
|71
|2.34
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|2287
|92
|2.41
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2378
|97
|2.45
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1119
|46
|2.47
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|2295
|95
|2.48
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|15
|869
|36
|2.49
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|20
|1068
|45
|2.53
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|2.53
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|38
|2274
|97
|2.56
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|1004
|43
|2.57
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|13
|722
|31
|2.58
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|34
|1922
|84
|2.62
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|2.65
|Jaroslav Halak
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|834
|37
|2.66
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|2.66
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1921
|26
|4
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2378
|24
|15
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|38
|2274
|24
|13
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|40
|2329
|23
|7
|7
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|2295
|23
|8
|7
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|37
|2117
|23
|9
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|33
|1819
|22
|5
|2
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|20
|13
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|35
|2090
|20
|12
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|38
|2247
|19
|14
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|39
|2237
|18
|18
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|36
|2081
|18
|12
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|26
|1523
|18
|6
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|2287
|17
|17
|4
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|39
|2246
|16
|15
|8
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|33
|1873
|16
|12
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|16
|5
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|26
|1443
|16
|8
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|34
|1922
|15
|14
|4
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|20
|1129
|15
|3
|1
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1921
|61
|901
|.937
|26
|4
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|40
|2329
|86
|1069
|.926
|23
|7
|7
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2378
|97
|1164
|.923
|24
|15
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|21
|1191
|45
|540
|.923
|11
|8
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|2287
|92
|1098
|.923
|17
|17
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|816
|.921
|16
|5
|5
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|1004
|43
|493
|.920
|10
|6
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|432
|.919
|7
|7
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|17
|988
|45
|507
|.918
|8
|6
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|38
|2247
|104
|1168
|.918
|19
|14
|5
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|370
|.918
|6
|6
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|38
|2274
|97
|1086
|.918
|24
|13
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|26
|1523
|59
|653
|.917
|18
|6
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|35
|2090
|93
|1022
|.917
|20
|12
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|2295
|95
|1040
|.916
|23
|8
|7
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|29
|1669
|79
|864
|.916
|13
|10
|4
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|33
|1819
|71
|770
|.916
|22
|5
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|34
|1922
|84
|899
|.915
|15
|14
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|21
|1102
|43
|457
|.914
|12
|3
|4
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|999
|.914
|20
|13
|3
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|2287
|5
|17
|17
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|34
|1922
|5
|15
|14
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|40
|2329
|4
|23
|7
|7
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2378
|3
|24
|15
|1
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|36
|2146
|3
|14
|17
|4
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|37
|2117
|3
|23
|9
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|36
|2081
|3
|18
|12
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|26
|1523
|3
|18
|6
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|39
|2237
|2
|18
|18
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|2
|20
|13
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|35
|2090
|2
|20
|12
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1921
|2
|26
|4
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|33
|1819
|2
|22
|5
|2
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|27
|1417
|2
|11
|10
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1119
|2
|13
|2
|3