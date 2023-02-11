COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
11 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

Argentine Standings

11 de Febrero de 2023

Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgrano 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
Huracan 2 2 0 0 7 4 6
Lanus 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
Godoy Cruz 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
Instituto AC Cordoba 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
CA Platense 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Tigre 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Rosario Central 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Newell's 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Sarmiento 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Barracas Central 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
River Plate 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Velez Sarsfield 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Talleres 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
Defensa y Justicia 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Independiente 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
San Lorenzo 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Argentinos 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Banfield 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Estudiantes 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Arsenal 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Santa Fe 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 3 0 1 2 0 3 1
Atletico Tucuman 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Colon 3 0 0 3 1 5 0
Gimnasia 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

___

Friday, Feb. 3

Newell's 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Tigre 2, Rosario Central 2

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sarmiento 3, Barracas Central 5

Arsenal 1, Estudiantes 1

Belgrano 2, River Plate 1

Lanus 2, San Lorenzo 1

Argentinos 1, Racing Club 0

Sunday, Feb. 5

Independiente 1, CA Platense 2

Boca Juniors 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Talleres 2

Santa Fe 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Colon 0

Monday, Feb. 6

Gimnasia 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Huracan 3, Banfield 2

Friday, Feb. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Belgrano 1

Colon 0, Sarmiento 2

Saturday, Feb. 11

San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Newell's, 3 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5:15 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Rosario Central vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Banfield vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

River Plate vs. Argentinos, 5:15 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Lanus, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Gimnasia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Lanus vs. Rosario Central, 3 p.m.

Newell's vs. Banfield, 5:15 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes, 5:15 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Belgrano, 5:15 p.m.

Tigre vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Santa Fe vs. Colon, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. CA Platense, 5:15 p.m.

Talleres vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

“¡Nunca dejen de ser niños!”: Diego Boneta cumplió su sueño de llevar a México directo a Hollywood

Cuáles son los nuevos desarrollos que mejorarán los sistemas de carga de los autos eléctricos

Ámsterdam prohibirá el consumo de cannabis en las calles del barrio rojo

