Sábado 11 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

AHL Glance

10 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 46 28 9 7 2 65 139 120
Hershey 46 29 12 4 1 63 136 116
Charlotte 45 26 15 2 2 56 140 132
Springfield 46 24 17 1 4 53 143 129
Lehigh Valley 45 23 17 3 2 51 136 136
Hartford 46 19 18 3 6 47 133 147
WB/Scranton 45 20 19 2 4 46 125 129
Bridgeport 45 19 18 7 1 46 145 152

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 45 30 12 2 1 63 159 142
Utica 46 23 16 5 2 53 135 135
Syracuse 44 21 16 4 3 49 158 143
Laval 46 19 19 6 2 46 162 165
Rochester 42 21 18 2 1 45 129 145
Cleveland 43 18 20 3 2 41 141 165
Belleville 45 17 23 4 1 39 144 171

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 44 24 11 6 3 57 163 130
Milwaukee 44 26 15 1 2 55 157 130
Iowa 45 22 14 5 4 53 137 135
Rockford 45 23 16 4 2 52 146 149
Manitoba 43 23 15 3 2 51 132 134
Grand Rapids 44 19 21 2 2 42 123 158
Chicago 42 16 22 3 1 36 120 155

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 41 30 7 3 1 64 153 110
Calgary 44 31 11 2 0 64 164 111
Colorado 44 27 14 3 0 57 132 113
Abbotsford 45 26 15 2 2 56 157 136
Ontario 43 24 17 1 1 50 138 120
Tucson 46 21 21 4 0 46 153 160
Bakersfield 43 18 22 2 1 39 126 139
San Jose 45 18 24 0 3 39 116 151
Henderson 47 16 27 0 4 36 120 137
San Diego 46 12 34 0 0 24 114 181

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Charlotte 4, Toronto 3

Cleveland 6, Belleville 2

Laval 3, Syracuse 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Hartford 2

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 3, Hershey 0

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3

Springfield 4, Rochester 0

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

