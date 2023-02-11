ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/ --RESTRICTED--VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll surpasses 22,000
Start: 11 Feb 2023 08:19 GMT
End: 11 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT
--EDTIORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT WILL COVER DIFFERENT LOCATIONS IN THE SCHEDULE BELOW---
VARIOUS LOCATIONS, TURKEY - Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll surpasses 23,000 across Turkey and Syria.
LOCATIONS:
0815GMT - Kahramanmaras
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Iraq, Must not obscure logo, Must credit Rudaw, No archives
DIGITAL: No use Iraq, Must not obscure logo, Must credit Rudaw, No archives
Source: RUDAW MEDIA NETWORK
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Turkey
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com