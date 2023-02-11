COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 11 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/ --RESTRICTED--VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 11

11 de Febrero de 2023

Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll surpasses 22,000

Start: 11 Feb 2023 08:19 GMT

End: 11 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

--EDTIORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT WILL COVER DIFFERENT LOCATIONS IN THE SCHEDULE BELOW---

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, TURKEY - Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll surpasses 23,000 across Turkey and Syria.

LOCATIONS:

0815GMT - Kahramanmaras

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Iraq, Must not obscure logo, Must credit Rudaw, No archives

DIGITAL: No use Iraq, Must not obscure logo, Must credit Rudaw, No archives

Source: RUDAW MEDIA NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Super Bowl: dramas, escándalos y sorpresas en los shows de medio tiempo de Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Shakira y JLo

Super Bowl: dramas, escándalos y sorpresas en los shows de medio tiempo de Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Shakira y JLo

“¡Nunca dejen de ser niños!”: Diego Boneta cumplió su sueño de llevar a México directo a Hollywood

Kim Kardashian reveló en Instagram imágenes de su “pijamada rosa”

Ranking de las series más famosas de Netflix en Argentina

El Festival de Viña del Mar dio a conocer su grilla completa con figuras latinas y de la música urbana

TENDENCIAS

“Generación plateada”: los mayores de 60 años buscan desarrollar cada vez más hábitos saludables

“Generación plateada”: los mayores de 60 años buscan desarrollar cada vez más hábitos saludables

¿Qué tener en cuenta al elegir las zapatillas para correr?

Apple: tres opciones al cargador doble MagSafe

Cuáles son los nuevos desarrollos que mejorarán los sistemas de carga de los autos eléctricos

Qué delitos investigará la Interpol en el metaverso

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La ONU pidió a la comunidad internacional considerar el despliegue de una fuerza especial en Haití

La ONU pidió a la comunidad internacional considerar el despliegue de una fuerza especial en Haití

Super Bowl: dramas, escándalos y sorpresas en los shows de medio tiempo de Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Shakira y JLo

Por qué Francia discute sobre el trabajo y el derecho a la pereza

Amy Pope, candidata a directora de la OIM: “El sector privado se beneficia cuando hay una migración bien gestionada”

Cómo las mafias de Honduras insisten en apoderarse de la Corte Suprema de Justicia