SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 34 24 8 2 0 50 135 89 Huntsville 36 23 11 1 1 48 132 109 Birmingham 37 22 13 1 1 46 140 114 Roanoke 34 21 11 2 0 45 114 87 Knoxville 36 21 12 1 2 45 136 118 Evansville 37 21 14 2 0 44 126 122 Pensacola 35 19 16 0 0 38 123 117 Fayetteville 38 16 18 4 0 36 110 121 Quad City 33 14 17 1 1 30 87 101 Macon 33 6 25 2 0 14 88 147 Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham 3, Peoria 1

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled