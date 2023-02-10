COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 11 de Febrero de 2023
SPHL Glance

10 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 34 24 8 2 0 50 135 89
Huntsville 36 23 11 1 1 48 132 109
Birmingham 37 22 13 1 1 46 140 114
Roanoke 34 21 11 2 0 45 114 87
Knoxville 36 21 12 1 2 45 136 118
Evansville 37 21 14 2 0 44 126 122
Pensacola 35 19 16 0 0 38 123 117
Fayetteville 38 16 18 4 0 36 110 121
Quad City 33 14 17 1 1 30 87 101
Macon 33 6 25 2 0 14 88 147
Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham 3, Peoria 1

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

DEPORTES

ENTRETENIMIENTO

TENDENCIAS

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

