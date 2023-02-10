COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 9 de Febrero de 2023
NHL Conference Glance

9 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111
m-Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136
m-New Jersey 51 34 13 4 72 179 136
a-Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141
a-Tampa Bay 51 33 16 2 68 184 152
m-N.Y. Rangers 51 29 14 8 66 166 136
Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152
Pittsburgh 50 25 16 9 59 163 154
N.Y. Islanders 54 27 22 5 59 154 145
Florida 54 26 22 6 58 189 185
Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170
Philadelphia 53 22 22 9 53 145 165
Detroit 50 22 20 8 52 149 166
Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159
Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189
Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Dallas 53 30 13 10 70 180 136
c-Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137
p-Vegas 52 30 18 4 64 165 149
p-Seattle 51 29 17 5 63 178 158
p-Edmonton 52 29 18 5 63 193 167
Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183
c-Minnesota 50 27 19 4 58 154 145
Colorado 50 27 19 4 58 152 140
Calgary 52 24 18 10 58 165 160
Nashville 49 24 19 6 54 138 146
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185
Vancouver 51 20 27 4 44 173 205
San Jose 53 16 26 11 43 162 203
Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 134 179
Anaheim 52 17 29 6 40 130 210
Chicago 49 15 29 5 35 120 179

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vancouver 3

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit 2, Calgary 1

New Jersey 3, Seattle 1

Florida 4, San Jose 1

Philadelphia 2, Edmonton 1, SO

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 0

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La lujosa residencia de Tom Cruise en Sudáfrica

Cuál es la serie más popular en Netflix Argentina hoy

Adios a Burt Bacharach, ícono y artesano de la canción popular del siglo XX

Murió el legendario compositor estadounidense Burt Bacharach a los 94 años

Cuál es el podcast más reproducido hoy en Spotify Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Apple: cuáles son las nuevas medidas de seguridad para iPhone

Las zapatillas que Ricky Sarkany diseñó con el trapero Bhavi y que ahora son furor entre los jóvenes

Donald Trump vuelve a Facebook e Instagram

“On repeat” es la nueva tendencia de Spotify para saber qué canciones son las que más se repiten

Instagram trae una nueva opción para hacer Reels con amigos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Egipto abrió una tumba de 4.000 años: es la más antigua accesible al público

Cómo se prepara Ecuador para luchar contra el cambio climático

La lujosa residencia de Tom Cruise en Sudáfrica

Lula llegó a Estados Unidos y se reunirá con Biden el viernes con una agenda centrada en el medioambiente y la democracia

Cómo se vivió el histórico día de Mario Vargas Llosa en la Academia Francesa