COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 10 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/ERDOGAN--NEW RESTRICTIONS-

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 10

10 de Febrero de 2023

Turkey's Erdogan visits quake sites after death toll passes 20,000

Start: 10 Feb 2023 11:59 GMT

End: 10 Feb 2023 12:01 GMT

ADIYAMAN - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits quake-hit city in South-eastern Turkey.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Iraq, Must not obscure logo, Must credit Rudaw, No archives

DIGITAL: No use Iraq, Must not obscure logo, Must credit Rudaw, No archives

Source: RUDAW MEDIA NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Elsa Pataky disfruta de un día de playa, Heidi Klum trabaja en su nuevo proyecto: celebrities en un click

Elsa Pataky disfruta de un día de playa, Heidi Klum trabaja en su nuevo proyecto: celebrities en un click

La lujosa residencia de Tom Cruise en Sudáfrica

Cuál es la serie más popular en Netflix Argentina hoy

Adios a Burt Bacharach, ícono y artesano de la canción popular del siglo XX

Murió el legendario compositor estadounidense Burt Bacharach a los 94 años

TENDENCIAS

Superación personal, aumento de autoestima y mayor autoconfianza: 3 ejercicios para lograr objetivos

Superación personal, aumento de autoestima y mayor autoconfianza: 3 ejercicios para lograr objetivos

Un estilo de vida saludable puede reducir el riesgo de COVID prolongado a la mitad, según expertos de Harvard

Las legumbres son grandes aliadas para controlar el colesterol

Estar al día con las vacunas contra el COVID protege tanto a la embarazada como al bebé

Detectaron una relación entre la alimentación, el microbioma intestinal y la salud mental

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La dictadura de Ortega le ocultó a los presos políticos que estaban siendo desterrados a Estados Unidos: se enteraron en el avión

La dictadura de Ortega le ocultó a los presos políticos que estaban siendo desterrados a Estados Unidos: se enteraron en el avión

La Unión Europea acordó acelerar la expulsión de migrantes irregulares y gastará más dinero en evitar que entren

Control de precios: intervencionismo que perjudica a todos

El grupo independentista kurdo PKK suspendió sus operaciones en las zonas del terremoto en Turquía

Excarcelación con destierro y muerte civil en Nicaragua: una esquiva libertad