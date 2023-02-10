COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/ --SEE RESTRICTIONS/POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 10

10 de Febrero de 2023

Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll surpasses 20,000

Start: 10 Feb 2023 05:51 GMT

End: 10 Feb 2023 05:51 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, TURKEY - Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll surpasses 20,000 across Turkey and Syria.

SCHEDULE:

0540GMT - Rescue efforts in Adiyaman

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Iraq, Must not obscure logo, Must credit Rudaw, No archives

DIGITAL: No use Iraq, Must not obscure logo, Must credit Rudaw, No archives

Source: RUDAW MEDIA NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

