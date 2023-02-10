ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/ --SEE RESTRICTIONS/POSSIBLE ONLY

Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll surpasses 20,000
Start: 10 Feb 2023 05:51 GMT
End: 10 Feb 2023 05:51 GMT
VARIOUS LOCATIONS, TURKEY - Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as death toll surpasses 20,000 across Turkey and Syria.
SCHEDULE:
0540GMT - Rescue efforts in Adiyaman
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Iraq, Must not obscure logo, Must credit Rudaw, No archives
DIGITAL: No use Iraq, Must not obscure logo, Must credit Rudaw, No archives
Source: RUDAW MEDIA NETWORK
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Turkey
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com