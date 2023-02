10-day old baby rescued after 90 hours under rubble

Start: 10 Feb 2023 07:03 GMT

End: 10 Feb 2023 07:05 GMT

HATAY - 10-day old baby rescued after 90 hours under rubble in Turkey's Hatay.

