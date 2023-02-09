NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|51
|39
|7
|5
|83
|192
|111
|m-Carolina
|51
|34
|9
|8
|76
|173
|136
|m-New Jersey
|50
|33
|13
|4
|70
|176
|135
|a-Toronto
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|175
|141
|a-Tampa Bay
|50
|32
|16
|2
|66
|179
|152
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|51
|29
|14
|8
|66
|166
|136
|Washington
|53
|27
|20
|6
|60
|166
|152
|Pittsburgh
|50
|25
|16
|9
|59
|163
|154
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|27
|22
|5
|59
|154
|145
|Buffalo
|50
|26
|20
|4
|56
|186
|170
|Florida
|53
|25
|22
|6
|56
|185
|184
|Ottawa
|50
|24
|23
|3
|51
|151
|159
|Philadelphia
|52
|21
|22
|9
|51
|143
|164
|Detroit
|49
|21
|20
|8
|50
|147
|165
|Montreal
|51
|20
|27
|4
|44
|134
|189
|Columbus
|51
|15
|32
|4
|34
|131
|198
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Dallas
|52
|29
|13
|10
|68
|176
|135
|c-Winnipeg
|52
|32
|19
|1
|65
|167
|137
|p-Vegas
|52
|30
|18
|4
|64
|165
|149
|p-Seattle
|50
|29
|16
|5
|63
|177
|155
|p-Los Angeles
|53
|28
|18
|7
|63
|173
|183
|Edmonton
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|192
|165
|c-Minnesota
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|153
|141
|Colorado
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|152
|135
|Calgary
|51
|24
|17
|10
|58
|164
|158
|Nashville
|49
|24
|19
|6
|54
|138
|146
|St. Louis
|51
|23
|25
|3
|49
|156
|185
|Vancouver
|51
|20
|27
|4
|44
|173
|205
|San Jose
|52
|16
|25
|11
|43
|161
|199
|Arizona
|51
|17
|28
|6
|40
|134
|179
|Anaheim
|52
|17
|29
|6
|40
|130
|210
|Chicago
|49
|15
|29
|5
|35
|120
|179
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1, OT
San Jose 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Seattle 0
Edmonton 5, Detroit 2
Vegas 5, Nashville 1
Anaheim 3, Chicago 2, OT
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, Vancouver 3
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Vancouver at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.