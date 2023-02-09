COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 9 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

9 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111
m-Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136
m-New Jersey 50 33 13 4 70 176 135
a-Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141
a-Tampa Bay 50 32 16 2 66 179 152
m-N.Y. Rangers 51 29 14 8 66 166 136
Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152
Pittsburgh 50 25 16 9 59 163 154
N.Y. Islanders 54 27 22 5 59 154 145
Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170
Florida 53 25 22 6 56 185 184
Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159
Philadelphia 52 21 22 9 51 143 164
Detroit 49 21 20 8 50 147 165
Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189
Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Dallas 52 29 13 10 68 176 135
c-Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137
p-Vegas 52 30 18 4 64 165 149
p-Seattle 50 29 16 5 63 177 155
p-Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183
Edmonton 51 29 18 4 62 192 165
c-Minnesota 49 27 18 4 58 153 141
Colorado 49 27 18 4 58 152 135
Calgary 51 24 17 10 58 164 158
Nashville 49 24 19 6 54 138 146
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185
Vancouver 51 20 27 4 44 173 205
San Jose 52 16 25 11 43 161 199
Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 134 179
Anaheim 52 17 29 6 40 130 210
Chicago 49 15 29 5 35 120 179

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1, OT

San Jose 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Seattle 0

Edmonton 5, Detroit 2

Vegas 5, Nashville 1

Anaheim 3, Chicago 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vancouver 3

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

