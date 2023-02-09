COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 9 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NBA Glance

9 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 39 16 .709
Philadelphia 34 19 .642 4
Brooklyn 32 22 .593
New York 30 26 .536
Toronto 26 30 .464 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 30 25 .545
Atlanta 27 28 .491 3
Washington 25 29 .463
Orlando 22 33 .400 8
Charlotte 15 41 .268 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 17 .685
Cleveland 35 22 .614
Chicago 26 28 .481 11
Indiana 25 31 .446 13
Detroit 14 42 .250 24

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 33 21 .611
Dallas 29 26 .527
New Orleans 29 27 .518 5
San Antonio 14 41 .255 19½
Houston 13 42 .236 20½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691
Minnesota 29 28 .509 10
Utah 27 28 .491 11
Oklahoma City 26 28 .481 11½
Portland 26 28 .481 11½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 31 23 .574
L.A. Clippers 31 26 .544
Phoenix 30 26 .536 2
Golden State 28 26 .519 3
L.A. Lakers 25 30 .455

___

Tuesday's Games

New York 102, Orlando 98

New Orleans 116, Atlanta 107

Phoenix 116, Brooklyn 112

Memphis 104, Chicago 89

Denver 146, Minnesota 112

Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 130

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 113, Detroit 85

Washington 118, Charlotte 104

Toronto 112, San Antonio 98

Boston 106, Philadelphia 99

Miami 116, Indiana 111

Sacramento 130, Houston 128

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

