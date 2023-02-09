NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|39
|16
|.709
|—
|Philadelphia
|34
|19
|.642
|4
|Brooklyn
|32
|22
|.593
|6½
|New York
|30
|26
|.536
|9½
|Toronto
|26
|30
|.464
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|30
|25
|.545
|—
|Atlanta
|27
|28
|.491
|3
|Washington
|25
|29
|.463
|4½
|Orlando
|22
|33
|.400
|8
|Charlotte
|15
|41
|.268
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Cleveland
|35
|22
|.614
|3½
|Chicago
|26
|28
|.481
|11
|Indiana
|25
|31
|.446
|13
|Detroit
|14
|42
|.250
|24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Dallas
|29
|26
|.527
|4½
|New Orleans
|29
|27
|.518
|5
|San Antonio
|14
|41
|.255
|19½
|Houston
|13
|42
|.236
|20½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|Minnesota
|29
|28
|.509
|10
|Utah
|27
|28
|.491
|11
|Oklahoma City
|26
|28
|.481
|11½
|Portland
|26
|28
|.481
|11½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|26
|.544
|1½
|Phoenix
|30
|26
|.536
|2
|Golden State
|28
|26
|.519
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|30
|.455
|6½
___
Tuesday's Games
New York 102, Orlando 98
New Orleans 116, Atlanta 107
Phoenix 116, Brooklyn 112
Memphis 104, Chicago 89
Denver 146, Minnesota 112
Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 130
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 113, Detroit 85
Washington 118, Charlotte 104
Toronto 112, San Antonio 98
Boston 106, Philadelphia 99
Miami 116, Indiana 111
Sacramento 130, Houston 128
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.