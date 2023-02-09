ATP World Tour Dallas Open Results

Wednesday

At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex

Dallas

Purse: $737,580

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

DALLAS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Zachary Svajda, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, def. Gabriel Diallo, Canada, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Jeffrey John Wolf (6), United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Frances Tiafoe (2), United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, and William Blumberg, United States, def. Mitchell Krueger and Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow (2), United States, def. Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, and Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-7.

Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, def. Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, and Hunter Reese, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (7).