Jueves 9 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MACRON-ZELENSKIY-DEPARTURE

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 09

9 de Febrero de 2023

Macron and Zelenskiy travel to Brussels for EU summit

Start: 09 Feb 2023 07:20 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY - French President Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy take a plane to Brussels, to attend an EU summit.

==

SCHEDULE:

0720GMT - Expected departure

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

