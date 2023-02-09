ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MACRON-ZELENSKIY-DEPARTURE

Macron and Zelenskiy travel to Brussels for EU summit

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY - French President Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy take a plane to Brussels, to attend an EU summit.

