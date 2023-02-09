ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-ZELENSKIY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Zelenskiy visits Brussels, addresses European Parliament

Start: 09 Feb 2023 09:21 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Brussels on only his second international trip since Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago. He is expected to address the European Parliament before meeting the 27 leaders of the EU countries face-to-face during a summit.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT approx - Zelenskiy arrives at EU Parliament

0900GMT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers address at special session of the European Parliament.

