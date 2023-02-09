ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-ZELENSKIY

Zelenskiy visits Brussels, addresses European Parliament

BRUSSELS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Brussels on only his second international trip since Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago. He is expected to address the European Parliament before meeting the 27 leaders of the EU countries face-to-face during a summit.

0800GMT approx - Zelenskiy arrives at EU Parliament

0900GMT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers address at special session of the European Parliament.

