ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-ZELENSKIY

Zelenskiy visits Brussels, addresses European Parliament
Start: 09 Feb 2023 09:21 GMT
End: 09 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Brussels on only his second international trip since Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago. He is expected to address the European Parliament before meeting the 27 leaders of the EU countries face-to-face during a summit.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT approx - Zelenskiy arrives at EU Parliament
0900GMT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers address at special session of the European Parliament.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: REUTERS / EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com