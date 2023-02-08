COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 8 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Glance

8 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111
Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141
Tampa Bay 50 32 16 2 66 179 152
Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170
Florida 53 25 22 6 56 185 184
Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159
Detroit 49 21 20 8 50 147 165
Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136
New Jersey 50 33 13 4 70 176 135
N.Y. Rangers 50 28 14 8 64 162 133
Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152
Pittsburgh 50 25 16 9 59 163 154
N.Y. Islanders 54 27 22 5 59 154 145
Philadelphia 52 21 22 9 51 143 164
Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 52 29 13 10 68 176 135
Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137
Minnesota 49 27 18 4 58 153 141
Colorado 49 27 18 4 58 152 135
Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185
Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 134 179
Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 50 29 16 5 63 177 155
Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183
Edmonton 51 29 18 4 62 192 165
Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148
Calgary 51 24 17 10 58 164 158
Vancouver 50 20 26 4 44 170 201
San Jose 52 16 25 11 43 161 199
Anaheim 51 16 29 6 38 127 208

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Calgary 4, OT

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Arizona 3, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1, OT

San Jose 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Seattle 0

Edmonton 5, Detroit 2

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

