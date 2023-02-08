COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 8 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

8 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111 22-1-3 17-6-2 9-4-3
m-Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136 17-5-2 17-4-6 13-3-1
m-New Jersey 50 33 13 4 70 176 135 14-10-2 19-3-2 9-5-2
a-Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141 20-5-4 11-8-4 7-5-2
a-Tampa Bay 50 32 16 2 66 179 152 20-4-2 12-12-0 9-6-0
m-N.Y. Rangers 50 28 14 8 64 162 133 14-9-4 14-5-4 6-6-1
Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152 14-8-3 13-12-3 9-4-1
Pittsburgh 50 25 16 9 59 163 154 15-6-4 10-10-5 5-4-4
N.Y. Islanders 54 27 22 5 59 154 145 16-9-2 11-13-3 10-5-1
Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170 11-13-2 15-7-2 6-8-1
Florida 53 25 22 6 56 185 184 14-7-3 11-15-3 10-3-2
Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159 14-11-1 10-12-2 9-5-0
Philadelphia 52 21 22 9 51 143 164 10-13-2 11-9-7 6-8-4
Detroit 49 21 20 8 50 147 165 12-11-3 9-9-5 6-8-2
Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189 11-14-1 9-13-3 4-10-1
Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198 11-15-2 4-17-2 4-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Dallas 52 29 13 10 68 176 135 14-5-6 15-8-4 9-2-3
c-Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 18-8-0 14-11-1 13-4-0
p-Seattle 50 29 16 5 63 177 155 13-10-3 16-6-2 9-6-2
p-Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183 14-9-2 14-9-5 9-4-2
p-Edmonton 51 29 18 4 62 192 165 13-11-3 16-7-1 10-6-0
Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148 14-13-0 15-5-4 5-7-2
c-Minnesota 49 27 18 4 58 153 141 15-8-1 12-10-3 8-5-0
Colorado 49 27 18 4 58 152 135 13-9-3 14-9-1 9-4-1
Calgary 51 24 17 10 58 164 158 14-9-2 10-8-8 9-3-2
Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 14-7-3 10-11-3 5-6-3
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 10-12-2 13-13-1 6-9-1
Vancouver 50 20 26 4 44 170 201 10-13-1 10-13-3 10-5-0
San Jose 52 16 25 11 43 161 199 5-12-7 11-13-4 2-8-6
Arizona 51 17 28 6 40 134 179 11-8-2 6-20-4 3-6-2
Anaheim 51 16 29 6 38 127 208 9-13-1 7-16-5 6-6-1
Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176 9-16-2 6-13-2 3-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Calgary 4, OT

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Arizona 3, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1, OT

San Jose 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Seattle 0

Edmonton 5, Detroit 2

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

