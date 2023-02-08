NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|Philadelphia
|34
|18
|.654
|3
|Brooklyn
|32
|22
|.593
|6
|New York
|30
|26
|.536
|9
|Toronto
|25
|30
|.455
|13½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|29
|25
|.537
|—
|Atlanta
|27
|28
|.491
|2½
|Washington
|24
|29
|.453
|4½
|Orlando
|22
|33
|.400
|7½
|Charlotte
|15
|40
|.273
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Cleveland
|34
|22
|.607
|4
|Chicago
|26
|28
|.481
|11
|Indiana
|25
|30
|.455
|12½
|Detroit
|14
|41
|.255
|23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|Dallas
|29
|26
|.527
|4½
|New Orleans
|29
|27
|.518
|5
|San Antonio
|14
|40
|.259
|19
|Houston
|13
|41
|.241
|20
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Minnesota
|29
|27
|.518
|9
|Utah
|27
|28
|.491
|10½
|Portland
|26
|28
|.481
|11
|Oklahoma City
|25
|28
|.472
|11½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|26
|.544
|1
|Phoenix
|30
|26
|.536
|1½
|Golden State
|28
|26
|.519
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|29
|.463
|5½
___
Monday's Games
Cleveland 114, Washington 91
Boston 111, Detroit 99
L.A. Clippers 124, Brooklyn 116
Chicago 128, San Antonio 104
Sacramento 140, Houston 120
Dallas 124, Utah 111
Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
Tuesday's Games
New York 102, Orlando 98
New Orleans 116, Atlanta 107
Phoenix 116, Brooklyn 112
Memphis 104, Chicago 89
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.