COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 8 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Glance

8 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 38 16 .704
Philadelphia 34 18 .654 3
Brooklyn 32 22 .593 6
New York 30 26 .536 9
Toronto 25 30 .455 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 29 25 .537
Atlanta 27 28 .491
Washington 24 29 .453
Orlando 22 33 .400
Charlotte 15 40 .273 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 17 .685
Cleveland 34 22 .607 4
Chicago 26 28 .481 11
Indiana 25 30 .455 12½
Detroit 14 41 .255 23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 33 21 .611
Dallas 29 26 .527
New Orleans 29 27 .518 5
San Antonio 14 40 .259 19
Houston 13 41 .241 20

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 37 17 .685
Minnesota 29 27 .518 9
Utah 27 28 .491 10½
Portland 26 28 .481 11
Oklahoma City 25 28 .472 11½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 30 23 .566
L.A. Clippers 31 26 .544 1
Phoenix 30 26 .536
Golden State 28 26 .519
L.A. Lakers 25 29 .463

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 114, Washington 91

Boston 111, Detroit 99

L.A. Clippers 124, Brooklyn 116

Chicago 128, San Antonio 104

Sacramento 140, Houston 120

Dallas 124, Utah 111

Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114

Milwaukee 127, Portland 108

Tuesday's Games

New York 102, Orlando 98

New Orleans 116, Atlanta 107

Phoenix 116, Brooklyn 112

Memphis 104, Chicago 89

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La confesión de Pamela Anderson sobre el traje de baño rojo que utilizaba en Baywatch

La confesión de Pamela Anderson sobre el traje de baño rojo que utilizaba en Baywatch

Guerra en Pink Floyd: fuertes acusaciones de David Gilmour y su esposa contra Roger Waters

Las series que están de moda en Netflix Argentina este día

El inusual proyecto de un superhéroe de Marvel: inauguró una sala sensorial para cuidar la salud mental en un estadio de la NBA

Estos son los 10 podcast más populares de Spotify Argentina este día

TENDENCIAS

Estudian el olfato de las hormigas en busca de desarrollar biodetectores tempranos de enfermedades

Estudian el olfato de las hormigas en busca de desarrollar biodetectores tempranos de enfermedades

Más de 3.000 tratamientos innovadores contra el cáncer están en investigación en todo el mundo

“Avada Kedavra” el nuevo trend de Hogwarts Legacy de Harry Potter

El 79% de los niños y niñas reconoce que los ataques en redes sociales son por ciberacoso

Un toxicólogo analizó el impacto de la leptospirosis en humanos: cuáles son los síntomas y cómo prevenir la enfermedad

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La historia secreta del minero alemán que tenía una biblioteca de 70 mil libros

La historia secreta del minero alemán que tenía una biblioteca de 70 mil libros

El Rijksmuseum de Ámsterdam inaugura la gran exposición de Vermeer de todos los tiempos

Casi 1 millón de personas marcharon en Francia en la tercera gran protesta contra la reforma de pensiones que impulsa Macron

Frente a la presión opositora para adelantar las elecciones, el vicepresidente de Ecuador rechazó “los intentos de desestabilización”

Una ley que redujo la pena a casi 400 agresores sexuales abrió una crisis en el gobierno de España