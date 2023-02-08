English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Friday's Match
Chelsea 0, Fulham 0
Saturday's Matches
Everton 1, Arsenal 0
Aston Villa 2, Leicester 4
Brentford 3, Southampton 0
Brighton 1, Bournemouth 0
Wolverhampton 3, Liverpool 0
Man United 2, Crystal Palace 1
Newcastle 1, West Ham 1
Sunday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds 0
Tottenham 1, Man City 0
Wednesday's Match
Man United 2, Leeds 2
Saturday's Matches
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Man United vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Tuesday's Match
Luton Town 1, Cardiff 0
Friday's Match
West Brom 1, Coventry 0
Saturday's Matches
Norwich 0, Burnley 3
Rotherham 0, Sheffield United 0
Blackburn vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield 1, QPR 1
Hull 1, Cardiff 0
Luton Town 1, Stoke 0
Middlesbrough 3, Blackpool 0
Millwall 1, Sunderland 1
Preston 1, Bristol City 2
Reading 2, Watford 2
Swansea 3, Birmingham 4
Monday's Match
Blackburn 0, Wigan 0
Tuesday's Match
Blackpool 2, Huddersfield 2
Friday's Match
Birmingham vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Cardiff vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
England League One
Wednesday's Match
Oxford United 1, Barnsley 2
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 0, Lincoln 3
Bolton 1, Cheltenham 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Cambridge United 1, Ipswich 1
Derby 5, Morecambe 0
Exeter 1, Charlton 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Burton Albion 3
Forest Green 0, Peterborough 2
Oxford United 0, Shrewsbury 1
Port Vale 0, Wycombe 3
Portsmouth 1, Barnsley 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Plymouth 0
Tuesday's Match
Port Vale 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Tuesday's Matches
Salford 1, Walsall 0
Carlisle 5, Barrow 1
Crewe 1, Stockport County 1
Saturday's Matches
Newport County 2, Swindon 1
Bradford 1, Mansfield Town 1
Carlisle 0, Harrogate Town 1
Colchester 1, Barrow 1
Crewe 0, Grimsby Town 3
Doncaster 0, Hartlepool 1
Gillingham 1, Crawley Town 0
Leyton Orient 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Northampton 0, Walsall 0
Salford 2, Rochdale 1
Stockport County 3, Tranmere 2
Sutton United 0, Stevenage 0
Tuesday's Matches
Crewe 0, Leyton Orient 2
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Doncaster 2, Tranmere 0
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Bradford vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Northampton vs. Grimsby Town, 9 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
England National League
Tuesday's Matches
Aldershot 0, Boreham Wood 1
Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 2
Woking 1, Torquay United 1
Yeovil 0, Wealdstone 0
Eastleigh 0, Barnet 2
Friday's Match
Scunthorpe 1, Barnet 3
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 2, Dorking Wanderers 0
Boreham Wood 1, Chesterfield 0
Bromley 1, Maidenhead United 1
Eastleigh 1, Woking 0
Oldham 0, Halifax Town 1
Solihull Moors 0, Gateshead FC 2
Southend 2, York City FC 0
Torquay United 1, Notts County 2
Wealdstone 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Yeovil 2, Maidstone United FC 2
Altrincham 1, Wrexham 2
Tuesday's Matches
Oldham 4, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Halifax Town 1, Barnet 3
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Chesterfield 1, Woking 3
York City FC 2, Solihull Moors 3
Maidenhead United 1, Southend 2
Saturday's Matches
Barnet vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Gateshead FC vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidstone United FC vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. ppd
Notts County vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. ppd
Woking vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Dorking Wanderers vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Southend vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Halifax Town, 12:20 p.m.