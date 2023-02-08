AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|45
|29
|11
|4
|1
|63
|136
|113
|Providence
|45
|27
|9
|7
|2
|63
|135
|117
|Charlotte
|44
|25
|15
|2
|2
|54
|136
|129
|Springfield
|45
|23
|17
|1
|4
|51
|139
|129
|Lehigh Valley
|44
|22
|17
|3
|2
|49
|131
|134
|Hartford
|45
|19
|17
|3
|6
|47
|131
|142
|Bridgeport
|45
|19
|18
|7
|1
|46
|145
|152
|WB/Scranton
|44
|20
|19
|2
|3
|45
|122
|125
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|44
|30
|12
|1
|1
|62
|156
|138
|Utica
|45
|22
|16
|5
|2
|51
|132
|135
|Syracuse
|43
|21
|15
|4
|3
|49
|157
|140
|Rochester
|41
|21
|17
|2
|1
|45
|129
|141
|Laval
|45
|18
|19
|6
|2
|44
|159
|164
|Cleveland
|42
|17
|20
|3
|2
|39
|135
|163
|Belleville
|44
|17
|22
|4
|1
|39
|142
|165
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|44
|24
|11
|6
|3
|57
|163
|130
|Milwaukee
|44
|26
|15
|1
|2
|55
|157
|130
|Iowa
|45
|22
|14
|5
|4
|53
|137
|135
|Rockford
|45
|23
|16
|4
|2
|52
|146
|149
|Manitoba
|42
|22
|15
|3
|2
|49
|128
|133
|Grand Rapids
|43
|19
|20
|2
|2
|42
|122
|154
|Chicago
|42
|16
|22
|3
|1
|36
|120
|155
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|41
|30
|7
|3
|1
|64
|153
|110
|Calgary
|44
|31
|11
|2
|0
|64
|164
|111
|Colorado
|44
|27
|14
|3
|0
|57
|132
|113
|Abbotsford
|45
|26
|15
|2
|2
|56
|157
|136
|Ontario
|43
|24
|17
|1
|1
|50
|138
|120
|Tucson
|46
|21
|21
|4
|0
|46
|153
|160
|Bakersfield
|43
|18
|22
|2
|1
|39
|126
|139
|San Jose
|45
|18
|24
|0
|3
|39
|116
|151
|Henderson
|47
|16
|27
|0
|4
|36
|120
|137
|San Diego
|46
|12
|34
|0
|0
|24
|114
|181
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.