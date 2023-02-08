ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BRITAIN-ZELENSKIY-PARLIAMENT

President Zelensky at UK Parliament

Start: 08 Feb 2023 13:00 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2023 14:00 GMT

LONDON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the UK for the first time since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com