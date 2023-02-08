COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 8 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BRITAIN-ZELENSKIY-PARLIAMENT

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 08

8 de Febrero de 2023

President Zelensky at UK Parliament

Start: 08 Feb 2023 13:00 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2023 14:00 GMT

LONDON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the UK for the first time since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De las vacaciones de Valentina Zenere y Jordi Pujol al paseo familiar de Jennifer Lawrence: celebrities en un click

De las vacaciones de Valentina Zenere y Jordi Pujol al paseo familiar de Jennifer Lawrence: celebrities en un click

La tragedia de Gary Coleman, de Blanco y negro: el hombre al que nunca le permitieron dejar de ser un niño

La confesión de Pamela Anderson sobre el traje de baño rojo que utilizaba en Baywatch

Guerra en Pink Floyd: fuertes acusaciones de David Gilmour y su esposa contra Roger Waters

Las series que están de moda en Netflix Argentina este día

TENDENCIAS

Cuál es el nuevo motivo detectado por el que los hombres son más susceptibles al COVID grave que las mujeres

Cuál es el nuevo motivo detectado por el que los hombres son más susceptibles al COVID grave que las mujeres

Chocolate, té verde y otros alimentos que fastidian el sueño

Cuál es la patología que puede “tapar” el diagnóstico de demencia

Conozca la lista de famosos que han comprado los NFT más caros del mundo

Estudian el olfato de las hormigas en busca de desarrollar biodetectores tempranos de enfermedades

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La perturbadora hipótesis de la policía británica sobre la muerte de la directora del Epsom College, su hija y el marido

La perturbadora hipótesis de la policía británica sobre la muerte de la directora del Epsom College, su hija y el marido

De las vacaciones de Valentina Zenere y Jordi Pujol al paseo familiar de Jennifer Lawrence: celebrities en un click

Joe Biden: “Si China amenaza nuestra soberanía, actuaremos para proteger a nuestro país”

Volodimir Zelensky llegó a Londres y se reunirá con el primer ministro británico Rishi Sunak y el rey Carlos III

El terremoto en Turquía y Siria ya suma más de 9.500 muertos