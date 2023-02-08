ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BRITAIN-ZELENSKIY-ARRIVAL--NO ACCESS UK BROADCASTERS

President Zelensky arrives at Stanstead airport

Start: 08 Feb 2023 10:48 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2023 10:50 GMT

LONDON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the UK for the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT- Arrival at Stansted Airport

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No access UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: No access UK broadcasters

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com