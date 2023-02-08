ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BRITAIN-ZELENSKIY-ARRIVAL--NO ACCESS UK BROADCASTERS

President Zelensky arrives at Stanstead airport
Start: 08 Feb 2023 10:48 GMT
End: 08 Feb 2023 10:50 GMT
LONDON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the UK for the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT- Arrival at Stansted Airport
