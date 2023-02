ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/DRONE-KAHRAMANMARAS--TIME APPROX

Drone shot over Turkish city as quake search enters third day

Start: 08 Feb 2023 07:15 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

KAHRAMANMARAS - Live drone shot from Kahramanmaras as the search for survivors enters day three after a devastating earthquake in Turkey flattened thousands of buildings.

