COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 6 de Febrero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Glance

6 de Febrero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 39 7 5 83 192 111
Toronto 52 31 13 8 70 175 141
Tampa Bay 49 32 16 1 65 176 148
Buffalo 50 26 20 4 56 186 170
Florida 53 25 22 6 56 185 184
Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159
Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160
Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 51 34 9 8 76 173 136
New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131
N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129
Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152
Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153
N.Y. Islanders 53 26 22 5 57 150 145
Philadelphia 52 21 22 9 51 143 164
Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133
Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137
Minnesota 48 27 17 4 58 151 138
Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133
Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141
St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185
Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 131 177
Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151
Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183
Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148
Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163
Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153
Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196
San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196
Anaheim 50 16 29 5 37 125 205

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuál es la película más vista en HBO Max Argentina este día

Cuál es la película más vista en HBO Max Argentina este día

Carlos Rivera fue argentino por un día: probó medialunas, churros y dio su veredicto

¿Aburrido o regañado? Los videos con las peores caras de Ben Affleck junto a Jennifer Lopez en los Grammys 2023

“Baraye”, el himno de las protestas en Irán, ganó un Grammy a la mejor canción por el cambio social

Las mejores reacciones con memes a la ganadora de Mejor canción del año en los Grammy 2023

TENDENCIAS

Cuál es la relación entre la diabetes tipo 2 y el riesgo de muerte por cáncer

Cuál es la relación entre la diabetes tipo 2 y el riesgo de muerte por cáncer

Cómo es la innovadora técnica de transplante de intestino que salvó la vida de una beba de 18 meses

Twitter subasta estatua de su logo por más de 15.000 USD

Crean un robot capaz de percibir olores, como el ser humano

Lensa, la aplicación de IA estaría sexualizando a la mujer en sus avatares

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Haití designó un consejo de transición para garantizar las esperadas elecciones generales

Haití designó un consejo de transición para garantizar las esperadas elecciones generales

Rusia sentenció a nueve años de prisión a una bloguera por comentarios sobre la guerra con Ucrania

Guatemala sumó ocho binomios presidenciales para competir en las elecciones del 25 de junio

Un nuevo femicidio sacude a Cuba: una joven fue asesinada por su pareja en una estación de policía

Dura derrota política para Guillermo Lasso: el Gobierno ecuatoriano perdió en todas las preguntas del referéndum