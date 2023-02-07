COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 7 de Febrero de 2023
Agencias

ADVISORY TURKEY-QUAKE/--UPDATED DETAILS/MIXED LIVE FROM HATAY AND GAZIANTEP--

Por

REUTERS

y

FEB 07

7 de Febrero de 2023

Live from Hatay and Gaziantep after deadly quake

Start: 07 Feb 2023 05:35 GMT

End: 07 Feb 2023 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED LIVE FROM TWO LOCATIONS

GAZIANTEP/HATAY - Live from Hatay and Gaziantep after deadly quake

0535GMT - GAZIANTEP

0553GMT - HATAY

0555GMT - GAZIANTEP

0557GMT - HATAY

0600GMT - Drone footage from Hatay

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

